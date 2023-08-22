Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.

The affected products have a best used by date of March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, and the SKU number 76156.

The company said there are no injuries reported at this time in connection with the recall. They also reported the boxes potentially affected have been removed from their inventory.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who has bought or received the product to not eat the crackers and to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
GRAPHIC: Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Names are being withheld pending family and next of kin notification.
Iowa State Patrol: Clinton County fatal UTV crash, another injured

Latest News

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night.
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake
Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A United Airlines pilot is seen taking an ax to a parking barrier at Denver's airport. (Source:...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast, expected to bring rain along the border