Tropical-like heat and humidity continues to build into the area

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAYS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR EXCESSIVE HEAT INDEXES OF 105 TO 115+***

Heat and humidity headlining our weather the rest of this week. Today winds will turn more to the south allowing for a slight increase in temps, but more so on the humidity side. This means we will likely feel like 105º to 110º this afternoon. The peak of the heat and humidity arrives for the middle of the week with highs near 100º for the first time in over a decade. The heat index may approach 120º in some areas by Thursday. After all this we get rewarded with a pleasant weekend with highs only near 80º.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 94º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 79º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 99º.

