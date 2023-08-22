Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) – The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said Tuesday that its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month, putting a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

The Teamsters said in a statement that 86% of the votes cast were in favor of ratifying the contract. The union said it was passed by the highest vote for a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS.

The union said all supplemental agreements were also ratified, expect for one which covers roughly 170 members in Florida.

“Our members just ratified the most lucrative agreement the Teamsters have ever negotiated at UPS. This contract will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of workers,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “Teamsters have set a new standard and raised the bar for pay, benefits, and working conditions in the package delivery industry. This is the template for how workers should be paid and protected nationwide, and nonunion companies like Amazon better pay attention.”

Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday.

After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

