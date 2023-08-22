What is Heat Index?

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a hot, sunny days meteorologists have to look at more than just the air temperature, they have to look at the humidity as well, to determine what temperature it feels like to your exposed skin.

We are in a stretch of some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer in the QCA.

It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity.

That is why you hear the First Alert Weather team talk about the feels-like temperature, also known as the heat index.

You may also hear meteorologists refer to it as the apparent temperature. It’s an accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the relative humidity is added to the actual air temperature.

Most of the time we will talk about humidity in the form of a dew point temperature, which is a more accurate way to describe humidity, because relative humidity is just that, relative.

For example, 100% humidity at 85° is different than 100% humidity at 45 degrees.

The higher the dew point temperature, the more moisture present in the air. 90-degrees with a dew point of 65 degrees feels more uncomfortable than 90-degrees with a dew point of 55 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Names are being withheld pending family and next of kin notification.
Iowa State Patrol: Clinton County fatal UTV crash, another injured

Latest News

What is Heat Index?
What is the Heat Index?
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
It all has to do with the updraft wind speed.
Science of hail formation: Why are some hailstones larger than others?
It all has to do with the updraft wind speed.
Why are some hailstones larger than others?