Caucus 2024: What to expect from first GOP debate

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C., in advance of Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate. Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP's ultimate presidential nominee, according to draft language set to be adopted when the Republican National Committee meets next week.(AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - Wednesday is the first Republican presidential debate. It’s being held in Milwaukee. Eight candidates qualified to take the debate stage. The clear leader in polling - former President Donald Trump - will not be there. With the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Iowans get unique early access to presidential hopefuls, but the debate is an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves to the rest of the nation.

Dr. Rachel Paine Caufield, political science professor at Drake University, says the main challenge for the candidates tonight is to appear as a viable alternative to the former President.

“Given Donald Trump’s ability to kind of suck up all the oxygen in the room, the real challenge for each and every one of these candidates is to have a debate moment that will still be referred to and played on the media after Trump turns himself in on Thursday,” Caufield said.

Caufield says the debate is crucial for struggling candidates, like Nikki Haley, to break out of the pack.

“She’s been doing everything right on the Iowa campaign Trail, according to the traditional Playbook. She’s done all of the events. She’s been meeting with Iowa voters, one-on-one in small groups, but for some reason she’s not breaking through. So this is a chance for her to speak directly to some of the concerns of Iowans,” Caufield said.

Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County GOP says debate watchers should look for a candidate that speaks on issues that are important to them.

“Everybody has kind of a priority of what they’re looking for in a candidate. And I think the important thing is that they do get to debate tonight. That is just not doing their talking points. Iowans have already heard the talking points. We want to see the difference now,“ Mazza said.

Mazza says though Iowans get unique access to candidates, this is still important. “This is important. Even to all of us who have seen the candidates, but to the nation, some of these candidates are going to be introduced her the first time,” Mazza said.

Caufield says viewers likely won’t hear a lot of policy discussions tonight. Since this is the first time these candidates are appearing to the rest of the nation, the talking points may be things Iowans have already heard.

Fox News is hosting the debate, which starts at 8:00 CT.

