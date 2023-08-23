Family remains determined at emotional candlelight vigil for Trudy Appleby

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An emotional candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church in East Moline for Trudy Appleby who has been missing since August of 1996.

Family, friends and members of the community packed themselves together in a small church to remember Trudy. There were bursts emotions and frustration but also determination, that Trudy will ultimately be found one day.

Trudy’s father, Dennis Appleby, and uncle, Ray Eddleman, both spoke at the service.

“We don’t know the play by play, but we know the people that are responsible,” said Appleby, “the one thing we don’t know is where she’s at.”

“At 27 years, things have changed tremendously in our world and in the Quad Cities,” said Eddleman, “but still no Trudy.”

Trudy’s aunt, Anita Parkinson, read aloud a letter she wrote in the first-person perspective of Trudy with a passage mentioning Trudy’s mother who passed away in 2014.

Parkinson wrote, “Nine years ago my mom went to heaven, not knowing what happened to me.”

A couple weeks prior to Tuesday’s service, police exercised a search warrant to search the grounds of a property in Colona with the hopes of finding Trudy’s remains. The search came up empty.

Moline detective, Michael Griffin, was in attendance Tuesday evening.

“Not every lead is is fruitful,” said Griffin, “but it is our duty as police officers to follow up on on every lead that we get, and that’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’ll continue to do.” He added, “We can’t give up because it’s hard. This is somebody’s child.”

The family says this was more than just another memorial service. They want whoever knows what happened to Trudy to know that she will never be forgotten. They say they’re determined to find her and to hold those responsible accountable.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

