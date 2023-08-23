Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi

Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A family in Colorado is asking for help in finding their lost pet: a water buffalo.

Laura Jean spoke with KKTV, saying her water buffalo, named Moochi, went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County.

The family created a missing poster for the animal.

“Moochi has a super heart and loves people,” the poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward. She also has a white long hair star on her forehead.”

The family said Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The water buffalo’s owner said Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them.

The owner also said Moochi may cover her face in mud and look like a “mud monster” at times.

Anyone who may have information on Moochi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Rock Island police investigate man found shot
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco...
Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters