Jose Lara leaving Pleasant Valley softball
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be a new person leading the Pleasant Valley softball team next season. TV 6 sports director Joey Donia reported on Aug. 22 that Jose Lara will not coach Pleasant Valley moving forward, and is moving out of the Quad Cities by the end of 2023.

Under Lara, the Spartans won two state titles, and made six trips to the state tournament in seven seasons.

