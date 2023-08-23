Police: Third teen charged in Danny Taylor homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A third teen is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel “Danny” Taylor in Milan in April.

Tationna T. Taylor, 19, of Milan, has been charged with home invasion, a class X felony, in connection with Danny Taylor’s death, according to court documents.

According to documents, Tationna Taylor knowingly directed Napoleon Jackson, 16, and another teen to Danny Taylor’s home and provided instructions on how to access the home with the intent to commit a home invasion.

A warrant was issued for Tationna Taylor on Aug. 18, court documents showed. She appeared on the charge the following day. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5. Bond was also set at $250,000 for Tationna Taylor.

Police say Jackson and the other teen who is 15-years-old are charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. Jackson who is being charged as an adult will be back in court Sept. 1. Jackson is also charged with aggravated battery in connection to this case.

