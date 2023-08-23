Rock Island police investigate man found shot

Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a person dead.

The officer said they found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
First Alert Day through Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

Roger Craig and Ken Anderson
Roger Craig and Ken Anderson passed over for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 Class
How hot vehicles can get when outside temperature is 90°
Look before you lock: How hot can the inside of a vehicle get in the heat?
Look before you lock: How hot can the inside of a vehicle get in the heat?
Davenport police officer clocks driver speeding Monday in a school zone.
Davenport police attempt to curb speedy drivers ahead of school year