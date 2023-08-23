Rock Island police investigate man found shot

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a person dead.

The officer said they found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

