Rock Island police investigate man found shot
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a person dead.
The officer said they found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
