Roger Craig and Ken Anderson passed over for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 Class

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport native Roger Craig and Augustana legend Ken Anderson were not selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class. Both were among 12 semifinalists for the seniors category reserved for players who haven’t played in the NFL for at least 25 years.

The three players who were chosen as finalists in the seniors category were Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, and Art Powell. They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame if they receive at least 80% approval in January.

Craig was a three time Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers and the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 1988. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Anderson was the NFL’s MVP in 1981 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

