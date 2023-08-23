Traffic delays reported on I-80 westbound in Davenport due to vehicle fire

The right shoulder of Interstate 80 westbound between the North West Boulevard and U.S. 6 exits...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The right shoulder of Interstate 80 westbound between the North West Boulevard and U.S. 6 exits is blocked due to a vehicle fire, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

According to IDOT, motorists can expect a delay of 10 minutes.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

