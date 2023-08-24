Area police and fire agencies conduct rescue training

Area police and fire agencies are conducting rescue task force training this week at Vibrant Arena.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moline, Ill (KWQC) - Area police and fire agencies are conducting rescue task force training this week at Vibrant Arena.

This is the first time that this training has ever been conducted as a collaborative, large scale event.

Over 300 police and fire staff from the Quad Cities will be in attendance.

During the training instructors teach officers on incident command principals, responding to an active shooter, rescue task force tactics, and emergency medical best practices.

This training crosses both disciplines of police and EMS response to better prepare for a response to these types of events.

However, the public doesn’t see what happens behind the scenes.

“They have no idea the amount of training that is required to prepare people to handle crisis,” said Chief Darren Gault of the Moline Police Department. “And we want to know that our staff members are prepared for crisis. And we know from unfortunate events around the country, that they happen. They happen in even small communities.”

The goal of the training is to come up with standardized operational guidelines for everybody to follow so that they can smoothly assist when called to a situation.

Future trainings will include rural law enforcement and fire agencies, dispatch centers, medical transport services, and local hospitals in the bi-state region.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation

Latest News

Richard Walker receives statewide volunteer award.
87-year-old Davenport man named statewide volunteer of the year
Concussions and football
Learning about concussions
Learning about concussions
Learning about concussions
Area police and fire agencies are conducting rescue task force training this week at Vibrant...
Area police and fire agencies conduct rescue training