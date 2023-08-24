Area police and fire agencies conduct rescue training

Moline, Ill (KWQC) - Area police and fire agencies are conducting rescue task force training this week at Vibrant Arena.

This is the first time that this training has ever been conducted as a collaborative, large scale event.

Over 300 police and fire staff from the Quad Cities will be in attendance.

During the training instructors teach officers on incident command principals, responding to an active shooter, rescue task force tactics, and emergency medical best practices.

This training crosses both disciplines of police and EMS response to better prepare for a response to these types of events.

However, the public doesn’t see what happens behind the scenes.

“They have no idea the amount of training that is required to prepare people to handle crisis,” said Chief Darren Gault of the Moline Police Department. “And we want to know that our staff members are prepared for crisis. And we know from unfortunate events around the country, that they happen. They happen in even small communities.”

The goal of the training is to come up with standardized operational guidelines for everybody to follow so that they can smoothly assist when called to a situation.

Future trainings will include rural law enforcement and fire agencies, dispatch centers, medical transport services, and local hospitals in the bi-state region.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.