Close up with CASI: Extreme Heat and Seniors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about seniors and heat-related problems they may experience, especially during the heat wave sweeping across the Midwest.

Kopp also talks about the ‘Be A Fan To A Senior’ program where those who are interested can drop off and donate new, box-style fans to CASI Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

