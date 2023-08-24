Close up with CASI: Extreme Heat and Seniors

Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about seniors and heat-related problems they may experience, especially during the heat wave sweeping across the Midwest.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about seniors and heat-related problems they may experience, especially during the heat wave sweeping across the Midwest.

Kopp also talks about the ‘Be A Fan To A Senior’ program where those who are interested can drop off and donate new, box-style fans to CASI Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

