Close up with CASI: Extreme Heat and Seniors
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about seniors and heat-related problems they may experience, especially during the heat wave sweeping across the Midwest.
Kopp also talks about the ‘Be A Fan To A Senior’ program where those who are interested can drop off and donate new, box-style fans to CASI Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CASI information:
Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
Phone: 563-386-7477
Website: CASISeniors.org
