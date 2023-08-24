CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for probation violation

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Dale Shorter Jr., 20, is wanted in Scott County for probation violation on charges of theft, burglary and possession of controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Shorter is 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

