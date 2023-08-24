CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for theft, driving without license

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chaz Patty, 29, is wanted in Scott County for first-degree theft, interference with official acts, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Patty is 6-foot tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.