CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate $40,000 in iPhones stolen at Davenport AT&T

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating $40,000 in iPhones stolen at AT&T.

According to Davenport police, suspects stole more than 30 iPhones around 6:30 p.m. July 26, from AT&T, located at 3901 North Brady Street in Davenport.

The two men distracted the employee while the woman went inside a back room and committed the theft, police said.

The value of the iPhones is about $40,000, police said. Witnesses said the suspects were of Indian descent.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to arrests, you’ll receive a cash reward.

