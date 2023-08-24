Dominique Nunn takes over Davenport West football program

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport West football team went 7-2 last year in the regular season for the program’s first winning season in nearly a decade. Following the departure of Brandon Krusey, Dominique Nunn takes over as head coach after spending the last two seasons as an assistant.

“We really like coach Nunn, he’s been around so we already were coached by him, so i kind of like it” said senior Jaden Meador.

“I think we’ve adjusted good, the majority of the team really wanted him to step up as head coach” said West senior Zane Fellman.

“It’s still football, but a little bit more of the administration part, the last couple of years i’ve been getting used to it being associate head coach, I’ve got to see some of the inner workings of ordering things, setting up schedules, travel and some of those things are not brand new, just taking on a little bit more of it” said Nunn.

West will kickoff the season Friday night against Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium.

“There’s no better way to start, there’s no incentive you have to give the boys, they already have an edge, they’ve went to school with some of these guys, they’ve played against some of these guys all their life, i’m sure there is going to be a little bit of chirping, but that is all part of the game, but starting off with a rivalry game, i mean, there’s not better way to start the energy off and you know, making a statement, it’s a huge chance to make a statement” said Nunn.

