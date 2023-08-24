‘Dune: Part Two′ release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

FILE - Timothée Chalamet, left, and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere...
FILE - Timothée Chalamet, left, and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dune," Oct. 18, 2021, in London. The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall's most anticipated releases, has been postponed from November 2023 until next near, Warner Bros. confirmed Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall’s most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next near, Warner Bros. confirmed Thursday.

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel had been set to open Nov. 3, but will instead land in theaters March 15 next year. With the actors strike entering its second month, “Dune: Part Two” had been rumored to be eyeing a move. Variety earlier this month reported Warner Bros.’ was mulling the delay.

Warner Bros. is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning “Dune.” “Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

“Dune: Part Two” is one of the biggest 2023 films yet postponed due to the ongoing strikes by actors and screenwriters. Recent releases have mostly opted to go ahead, despite lacking their stars on red carpets or on magazine covers. SAG-AFTRA has asked its members not to promote studio films during the work stoppage.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” an MGM Studios release starring Zendaya, earlier withdrew from its Venice Film Festival opening night slot and postponed its debut to next April. Sony also pushed its next “Ghostbusters” film from December to next year, and removed the early 2024 release “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” from its schedule.

As part of the “Dune” delay, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are shifting “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” one month, to April 12. Warner Bros.’ “Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” will vacate that April date and move to December 2024.

Warner Bros. didn’t change its other 2023 releases, including “Wonka” (Dec. 15), “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 20) and “The Color Purple” (Dec. 25).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation

Latest News

FILE - A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022. On Thursday, Aug....
Railroads resist joining safety hotline because they want to be able to discipline workers
Thursday’s Wheel of Fortune will re-air due to a NBC special report on the arrest of former...
Wheel of Fortune to re-air due to NBC special report
FILE - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Quad Cities International Airport hosted its’ Tri-Annual disaster exercise.
Quad Cities International Airport hosts Tri-Annual disaster exercise