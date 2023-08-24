Gun expert in Breasia Terrell murder trial says evidence inconclusive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A gun expert testified Wednesday about the revolver found in a pond near remains in DeWitt, and a state medical examiner described the three gunshot wounds on the skeleton of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Also on the stand Wednesday was the Clinton County deputy who responded to the call from a fisherman who found a body near the pond on March 22, 2021.

Testimony continued Wednesday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Division of Criminal Investigation gun expert Michael Tate and state medical examiner testified Wednesday about the firearm found in the Kunau pond in DeWitt an

Testifying on Wednesday were:

Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, who helped interview Breasia’s brother, DL; he also was a liaison with the FBI and ATF, and helped process the scene where Breasia’s remains where found.

State medical examiner Kelly Kruse who performed the autopsy.

Clinton County Deputy Adam Wojciechowski, who responded to the call of a a body found near the pond at Kunau Implement.

Michael Tate, a criminalist with the gun unit of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Joseph Adams, a friend Jerod Brink who reported towing a man out of a ditch near Kunau Implement.

Davenport Detective Sean Johnson who interviewed Brink.

Retired officer Bill Thomas who read the deposition of Brink with attorneys for the state and the defense because Brink died several months ago from a heart attack.

Michael Tate, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said he could neither identify or exclude the Lasserre Comanche revolver found in the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt as the gun that killed Breasia.

He said because of the corrosion on the bullets, a comparison could not be made to bullets used during a test-firing of the Lasserre Comanche. He testified, though, that the three bullets sent to DCI for examination appeared to have been fired from the same weapon.

Kelly Kruse, a pathologist and associate state medical examiner, performed the autopsy on the remains March 24, 2021.

She ultimately determined that Breasia died from multiple gunshot wounds and listed the manner of death as homicide.

Kruse said items were found in the hair attached to the skull: a seashell, a bullet and teeth.

She testified that a “clear gunshot wound” with beveling was found a the mandible. She said it likely caused the injuries seen in the neck vertebrae and could have been from the bullet found in the hair.

Two gunshot wounds were found on the scapula and entered from front to back.

Kruse said bone was used to extract DNA and it matched with Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother.

Kruse told defense attorney Chad Frese that no marks on the bones indicated sharp- or blunt-force injuries; however, if the instrument only hit soft tissue and not bone, she said it can’t be known if those injuries occurred.

A machete has been mentioned in earlier testimony.

Detective Peiffer continued his testimony from Tuesday, and said that while clearing the site of the remains near the pond, he noticed branches with clean cuts made by a sharp object were placed on top the remains as if to conceal it.

He submitted the serial number from the firearm found in the pond to Davenport Police’s gun unit, who then requested an e-trace from the ATF.

Peiffer said the ATF tried to contact the gun shop for more information. The agent told Peiffer that the Iowa City store that recorded the last transaction for that serial number closed in 2014, and records were transferred to the new store owner. Also, it was believed records were lost in a flood in 2009.

Peiffer confirmed to defense attorney Chad Frese that the gun was never reported stolen or known to have been used in a crime.

Frese has asked multiple witnesses about when the FBI was told that Dinkins was a suspect or whether they were told that Breasia was in the Impala.

Peiffer said he told FBI that she was, based on a statement from Andrea Culberson. The then-girlfriend of Dinkins told police she saw Breasia standing next to the Impala just before Dinkins made his way down to the parking lot.

At the scene where the remains were found, Peiffer said two shirts were found. They were not next to the remains and were different sizes from the one Breasia was wearing. He said they likely ended up there during the derecho in August 2020.

On the subject of DL’s statements to police over the course of the investigation, Frese asked about their truthfulness. Peiffer said that some of them showed confusion from the 8-year-old.

Cunningham said some of DL’s statements were verified by evidence and wondered if Peiffer was “surprised.” He said he couldn’t characterize his reaction.

Peiffer told Frese that when he was heard that DL had said he saw Breasia get shot, that there was nothing to corroborate that.

Peiffer said that at the beginning the immediate focus was on finding Breasia. He said that later the dynamic of the investigation changed, including conducting more structured interviews.

Attorneys from both sides asked about bleach being part of the investigation.

Cunningham asked why the lab wouldn’t or couldn’t test for bleach. Peiffer said lab technicians could better answer that.

Peiffer said he did ask FBI case agent Cameron Smith to perform more tests, but to his knowledge they were not. It is the labs, Peiffer said, that make the ultimate decisions.

Frese asks again if bleach was detected, adding that he does not care about the reason, just that fact that it wasn’t found. Peiffer confirms bleach was not found.

A white gallon jug was found near the remains, and it was determined it contained bleach, but it was not the same size as the ones Dinkins purchased at Walmart.

Clinton County Deputy Adam Wojciechowski testified that he responded to the call from the fishermen at the Kunau pond that a body had been found on March 22, 2021.

When he arrived, he asked the fishermen to stay on the road. After seeing the remains Wojciechowski contacted dispatch and said scanner shouldn’t be used. He called his sheriff and then used tape to preserve and secure the area.

Other testimony was about Jerod Brink who called police about towing a car from a ditch near the pond. Brink died several months ago from a heart attack.

Adam Johnson, who was a friend with Jerod Brink, said the pair were talking earlier this year about the body being found, and Brink told him about towing a car from there. After being shown a flyer of Dinkins’ vehicles, Brink pointed at the Impala as the car he saw. Brink then decided to call the police.

Brink’s deposition with attorneys Cunningham and Frese was read into the record with retired officer Bill Thomas reading Brink’s responses.

In the deposition Brink said he found a stocky, Black man walking along Highway 61 close to 4:30 a.m. Brink, who was on his way to work, picked up the man and drove to the car in a ditch near the Kunau pond.

Brink said the right rear tire fell into the ditch and the front tires were dug into the ground. He used a 4-foot chain to pull the car out. He said the man thanked him multiple times and offered him $100. Brink refused and told him to pay if forward.

When Detective Sean Johnson interviewed Brink, he said the man he helped was wearing shorts, which he found odd because it was a cool morning.

Detective Johnson then showed Brink a still from video footage from the Kwik Shop Dinkins visited around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020. Johnson said Brink recognized the shirt and shorts.

The trial so far

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday, Aug. 16, were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

On Monday, Detective Obert shows a timeline she has created based on testimony, cell records and surveillance footage. It is a second full day of testimony. Also footage is shown of detective talking to Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. They ask if she recognizes a shoe found at Credit Island. After saying she does not, she collapses onto the curb and cries.

Testifying on Tuesday were Evan Obert, lead investigator with the Davenport Police; Heather Garvin, a state forensic anthropologist who examined the skeleton found; Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico who reviewed testing on soil samples; Matt Dean and David Baker, inmates who shared a pod at Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins; fishermen that discovered the remains on March 22, 2021, Rogge, Dau and Johnson; and Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer who had testified at the beginning of the trial.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

