Heat wave puts a burden on power grid

Maintaining power grid in heat wave
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Air conditioning units are humming around the clock this week as abnormally hot and humid conditions sweep across the region.

Geoff Greenwood, from MidAmerican Energy, in Des Moines, helped explain how local providers collaborate with regional operators to maintain the power grid despite increased use during heat wave.

“Throughout the year we are assessing our generating capacity,” said Greenwood, “making sure that it is maintained, making sure that it’s optimized for the hottest summer months. When we need it, we place it online.” He added, “MidAmerican energy generates electricity and it distributes it to its customers, but we are connected with a regional grid that is overseen by a grid operator.”

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is an independent nonprofit organization based in Indiana. They monitor the grid in fifteen states and one Canadian province, including Iowa and most of Illinois. The agency ensures each individual provider, such as MidAmerican, is generating enough electricity at any given time. You can view real-time data on their website. Demand has increased by nearly 25 percent during this week’s heat wave, compared to last week.

“We will put on all of our generating assets, including reserve generating assets,” said Greenwood, “to help make sure that customers are getting the energy that they need.”

Geoff offered advice for people at home to conserve energy. He says these tips will help lower demand on the grid while also saving money on electric bill.

  • Cover windows with sun shining through.
  • Improve insulation.
  • Turn thermostat up a few degrees.
  • Reduce use of large appliances.
  • Replace filters and clear debris away from AC.

