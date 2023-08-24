How much more heat does dark colored clothing absorb?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the hottest stretch of temperatures we have had so far this summer in the Quad Cities, so instead of baking cookies in a car or trying to fry an egg in a pan on the sidewalk, TV6 decided to conduct an experiment on different colored clothing.

When temperatures get this hot, it is typically recommended to wear loose fitted, light colored clothing. Naturally, lighter colors reflect more light.

Just how much more heat does darker colored clothing absorb?

We left the different colored shirts out on a white table for about 45 minutes. Here are the temperatures of each shirt.

White: 98°-100°

Red: 105°-107°

Pink: 105°-106°

Neon: 94°

Yellow: 106°-107°

Blue: 109°-110°

Black: 112°-113°

Grey: 106°-107°

There was about a 20° difference between the neon and the black shirts.

The shirt doesn’t feel that hot on your exposed skin due to evaporation and your body working to cool yourself down.

