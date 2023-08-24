How much more heat does dark colored clothing absorb?

How hot do different colored shirts get?
How hot do different colored shirts get?(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the hottest stretch of temperatures we have had so far this summer in the Quad Cities, so instead of baking cookies in a car or trying to fry an egg in a pan on the sidewalk, TV6 decided to conduct an experiment on different colored clothing.

When temperatures get this hot, it is typically recommended to wear loose fitted, light colored clothing. Naturally, lighter colors reflect more light.

Just how much more heat does darker colored clothing absorb?

We left the different colored shirts out on a white table for about 45 minutes. Here are the temperatures of each shirt.

  • White: 98°-100°
  • Red: 105°-107°
  • Pink: 105°-106°
  • Neon: 94°
  • Yellow: 106°-107°
  • Blue: 109°-110°
  • Black: 112°-113°
  • Grey: 106°-107°

There was about a 20° difference between the neon and the black shirts.

The shirt doesn’t feel that hot on your exposed skin due to evaporation and your body working to cool yourself down.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for excessive heat in effect through 10 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation

Latest News

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen phones, 2 wanted in Scott Co.
Davenport police are investigating $40,000 in iPhones stolen at AT&T.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate $40,000 in iPhones stolen at Davenport AT&T
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for theft, driving without license
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for probation violation