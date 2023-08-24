Learning about concussions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the football season prepares to kick off, the conversation surrounding concussions ramps up.

Dr. Kelly Krei, a sports medicine provider at Genesis Health, said understanding what a concussion is can be critical.

“It’s any direct force through the body that goes through the head,” Dr. Krei said. “You don’t necessarily need to be hit in the head to have a concussion. It’s just the force that is transmitted through the head. There is a lot of misconception that you have to have a loss of consciousness. That is not part of the definition of concussion.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, there’s been a recent but steady increase in sports-related concussions in both high school and college sports compared to previous decades.

“Athletic trainers are the closest people we have to athletes on the field,” Dr. Krei said. “Often athletes trust them most, so making sure there is open communication, and making sure that just talking to your trainer doesn’t mean you are going to be pulled from activity [is important. It’s] making sure that we are aware of how you are feeling and what is going on is very important.”

Dr. Krei added that open communication is a critical component in preventing a player from returning to play too soon and possibly developing Second Impact Syndrome.

“Imagine your brain is encased in a skull. Your brain can only expand so far, and that’s why people who have concussions often have that pressurized feeling behind their eyes,” Dr. Krei said. “If you have increased blood flow to the brain, if you get hit again, and have even more blood flow to the brain, it can cause herniation, and this is where you see severe, permanent damage and disabilities, or even death.”

The impacts of a concussion don’t end at the sideline, though. Dr Krei said a concussion could potentially impact a student in the classroom.

“If you feel like you have a headache or even blurry vision, your performance at school is going to be affected,” Dr. Krei said. “That means school is the most important thing our student-athletes do, so getting them back to school before sport is of vital importance. Being open, honest, and communicative keeps you healthy longer.”

Dr. Krei added common symptoms of a concussion are headaches and dizziness. She said those symptoms don’t always appear right away, and they could develop anywhere from 12 to 24 hours later.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.