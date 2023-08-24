Man found guilty of arson, murder in 2021 Galesburg fire

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was found guilty Wednesday by a Knox County jury in connection to a Galesburg fire that killed one person in February 2021.

Donald A. Denniston, 40, was found guilty on the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and arson.

Denniston faces a 20 to 60-year prison sentence on the murder charge and six to 30 years in prison for aggravated arson. He will be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Galesburg police and fire departments responded about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021, to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire, according to police.

Crews arrived and found Boyd Black, in front of the residence. Police say Black was injured in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the time of the fire. The fire department said crews started to extinguish the fire and evacuate nearby homes as the home was engulfed in flames.

Police said Black told officers 60-year-old Katrina Hainline was in the home and upon getting the fire under control, fire crews found the body of Hainline inside the house.

The fire was found to be intentional, police said. Denniston was charged on Feb. 17, 2021, with aggravated arson, and first-degree murder.

During the trial, court records show the prosecution presented surveillance footage of a person carrying a gas container while walking down Pine Street. This person approached the residence’s porch and then left, shortly before a fire erupted on the porch.

Further investigation by the Galesburg Police Department revealed video evidence from a nearby gas station, the Circle K on Main Street, showing the same person purchasing the gas tank and fuel. According to a release from Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin, this critical video evidence ultimately led to Denniston’s identification and subsequent arrest.

According to court records, after a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before reaching a unanimous guilty verdict on all counts.

Court records show Denniston will remain in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for October.

