Near record heat on tap again today

FIRST ALERT DAYS remain in effect today through Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR EXCESSIVE HEAT INDEXES OF 105 TO 115+***

Near record highs are expected again today which are all near 100º. Regardless if we hit 100º or break any records, it will feel close to 115º! Thus, First Alert Days continue and limiting outdoor activities is suggested. Relief will finally come on Friday as a front sweeps through the region. While rain isn’t looking likely area wide, much lower humidity will arrive and eventually we will cool things off to the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 99º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 72º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Stray storm and cooler. High: 90º.

