Quad Cities International Airport hosts Tri-Annual disaster exercise

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities International Airport hosted its’ Tri-Annual disaster exercise. Over 100 emergency response personnel assisted 50 volunteer “victims” in a full-scale mass casualty training exercise.

Rock Island, Moline, and Colona were just a few of the many first responding agencies that participated.

“We find that we’re able to kind of work through some of the problems that we see by having the drill,” said Moline Fire Deputy Chief, Kris Johnson. “It’s an opportunity for multiple agencies that come together with different procedures and work together to facilitate the exercise.”

In the simulation, a piece of an airplane was set on fire and was put out by local responding fire departments. Victims were scattered around the tarmac at the International Airport all with lanyards explaining their injuries and how to properly treat them.

“So hopefully, this never happens,” said Quad City International Airport Public Safety Manager, Jeff Swan. “So, when we come in and train on a mass casualty incident, we have a lot of training that they just don’t normally get to. So, they come in and do the triage and they’re seeing actual, you know, the fake blood and the fake cuts and fake bruises so they understand that it’s training. They’re taking that training and looking at the patient and trying to triage them correctly, so they go to the right hospital.”

The last airplane incident at the Quad Cities International Airport was over 10 years ago. There was an issue with the landing gear, with no casualties or injuries.

