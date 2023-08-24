Rock Island Milan School District approves next Interim Superintendent

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Milan School District #41 Board of Education members voted on Wednesday to approve Lanty McGuire as Interim Superintendent starting January 1, 2024, and serving through June 30, 2024.

McGuire retired in 2019 as Superintendent of the Moline -Coal Valley School District. According to a media release from RIMSD, he previously served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and was Assistant Superintendent of Pupil/Personnel Services and Special Education for eight years before that. He also was a Dean at Rocky for years.

McGuire will take over for Alan Boucher who is currently serving as Interim Superintendent. The Illinois Pension Code does not allow either to work for more than 120 days.

According to the school district, the search is starting for a full-time superintendent who will start July 1, 2024. The Board of Education is working with School Exec Connect, a search firm known for matching the right person to a district. In mid-September, there will be focus groups, surveys, and other ways for the RIMSD #41 community to voice their preferred characteristics for a new superintendent.

For how the community can get involved visit rimsd41.org.

