USDA Secretary Vilsack issues additional drought disaster designations in some QCA Illinois counties

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - USDA Secretary Vilsack issued additional counties with disaster designation for drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season, including some Quad Cities area areas.

Locally, Mercer, Henry, Henderson and Rock Island counties have been added to the drought designation list for Illinois.

“While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

Similarly, Knox, McDonough and Warren were already under the designation.

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters, according to secretary Vilsack’s media release. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

