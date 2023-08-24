Virtual reality for treating pediatric vision

By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new FDA approved treatment for Amblyopia or lazy eye, lets kids watch TV shows using a virtual reality headset to improve their vision.

Dr. John Frederick with Eye Surgeons Associates says unlike using drops or patching the weaker eye, this treatment uses both eyes to improve vision. Kids are also more compliant, since it’s fun!

