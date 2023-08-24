Virtual reality for treating pediatric vision

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new FDA approved treatment for Amblyopia or lazy eye, lets kids watch TV shows using a virtual reality headset to improve their vision.

Dr. John Frederick with Eye Surgeons Associates says unlike using drops or patching the weaker eye, this treatment uses both eyes to improve vision. Kids are also more compliant, since it’s fun!

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.