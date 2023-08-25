4 sea turtles released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation

Four sea turtles were released back into the wild Tuesday after receiving months of care. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Four sea turtles were released back into the wild after receiving months of care.

On Tuesday, The South Carolina Aquarium released the sea turtles into a salt marsh at Cape Romaine National Refuge near Charleston.

Officials with the aquarium said the turtles would naturally be found in the salt marsh.

The aquarium shared a video on Facebook of the turtles being released.

The aquarium named the turtles Queso, Goat, Andrey, and Gorgonzola.

The turtles were all taken in by the aquarium to be rehabilitated for various reasons.

Queso had ingested two hooks, which had to be removed surgically.

Goat washed up with “a lot of life on top of them,” such as barnacles, algae and mud, the aquarium said. Goat also had a very backed up GI tract from ingesting “lots” of plastic.

Andrey was very lethargic when arriving at the aquarium and needed fluids and antibiotics.

Gorgonzola was caught by an angler and needed the hook removed from its mouth.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores
First Alert Forecast: One more day of excessive heat with a slight chance of isolated severe storms in west central Illinois
A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled...
Florida school district apologizes after Black students singled out
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation DNA analyst Michael Schmitt testifies Friday that the...
No bleach found at scene Breasia’s remains found; DNA only in femur
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL...
At 60th anniversary of March on Washington, 'work is not over'