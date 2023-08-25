Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

