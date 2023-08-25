Crews responded to Galesburg fire Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded about 12:54 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Lincoln Street, according to a media release.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence, firefighters said. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and crews started an initial exterior attack, then entered with an attack line to extinguish the fire.

According to crews, one occupant had safely exited the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The interior of the home has heavy smoke and water damage throughout, firefighters said. Preliminary damage is estimated at $15,000. 1-800-Board Up assisted victims with contacting the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Galesburg Fire Department investigators ruled the fire accidental.

According to the fire department, an emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was done to provide emergency coverage for the city.

