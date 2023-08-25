DIII men’s water polo championships to be held at Augustana

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College was named the site for the 2023 Division III men’s water polo championship tournament by USA Water Polo.

The tournament will be the first-ever men’s Division III national tournament outside the state of California, according to a media release from the college. Augustana also hosted the first-ever USA Water Polo DIII women’s national championships outside of California back in May.

“We are very excited to return to Augustana this December for the men’s championship after a wonderful experience last spring for the women’s tournament,” said Katie Wieber, USA Water Polo Director of Events. “A big thank you to our partners at Augustana College and Visit Quad Cities in collaboration with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches for helping to make this happen. By setting this date now, the planning can begin immediately to make sure this event is truly world-class. It also gives all the Division III teams a confirmed destination for their championship dreams.”

The tournament will be held in the AnneGreve Lund Natatorium on Dec. 2-3 with four teams competing for a national title, including two from the SCIAC, one from the MPSF East, and one from the East Coast Region, according to officials. The semifinals will take place on Dec. 2, with the third-place and championship games held the following day.

“Augustana Athletics is honored to be selected to host the USA Water Polo Division III men’s championship in December,” said Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski. “I look forward to partnering with the staff at Visit Quad Cities and USA Water Polo to host a memorable championship experience for the four participating programs.”

The official partner for the event will be Visit Quad Cities, the release said. The group plans to provide hotels and a Friday night banquet for participating teams.

“We are thrilled to work alongside our partners at Augustana College and host the USA Water Polo Division III Championship,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “The Lindberg Center’s Anne Greve Lund Natatorium is a state-of-the-art venue, and we look forward to hosting the student-athletes, administrators, and fans in the Quad Cities regional destination. Hosting this championship event continues to diversify our portfolio of sporting events and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Augustana College.”

College officials said all four games will be live-streamed on the Viking Sports Network on YouTube. Live stats will also be available for each contest.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.