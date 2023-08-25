Fall Good Makers Market event

Eastern Iowa’s hippest maker’s gathering is set for Sept. 1-2 in Tipton
Fall Good Maker's Market
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Cedar County Fairgrounds will play host to Eastern Iowa’s hippest market which has been voted to be one of the must-see events for the region by Midwest Living Magazine.

Good Makers Market for Fall 2023 will be gathering at 1195 210th Street, Tipton, on Sept. 1-2. The Friday hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open for shopping and fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The entrance fee is $10, with children 10 and under admitted for free.

It’s a chance to shop the best hand-picked vendors from all around the Midwest including handmade artisan goods, amazing vintage finds, on-trend items from mobile boutiques, graze among the array of fantastic food truck cuisine, and listen to local live music.

For more market details, visit the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

Good Maker's Market set for Sept. 1
Fall Good Maker's Market
Resurrecting Forest Grove film to premiere at Putnam Museum on Sept. 23.
Putnam to host world premiere of Resurrecting Forest Grove film Sept. 23
Resurrecting Forest Grove film to premiere at Putnam Museum on Sept. 23.
Putnam to host world premiere of Resurrecting Forest Grove film Sept. 23
Women's Equality Day gathering at Quad City Botanical Center Aug. 26
Women’s Equality Day gathering to be held at QCBC Saturday