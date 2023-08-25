Fall Good Makers Market event

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Cedar County Fairgrounds will play host to Eastern Iowa’s hippest market which has been voted to be one of the must-see events for the region by Midwest Living Magazine.

Good Makers Market for Fall 2023 will be gathering at 1195 210th Street, Tipton, on Sept. 1-2. The Friday hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open for shopping and fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The entrance fee is $10, with children 10 and under admitted for free.

It’s a chance to shop the best hand-picked vendors from all around the Midwest including handmade artisan goods, amazing vintage finds, on-trend items from mobile boutiques, graze among the array of fantastic food truck cuisine, and listen to local live music.

For more market details, visit the Facebook event page here.

