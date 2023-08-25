Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores

A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled out Black students. (Source: WFTV/FLAGLER SCHOOLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Florida school district officials apologized Thursday for an elementary school assembly in which Black students were singled out for a presentation on low test scores.

Officials at Flagler County’s school district in northeastern Florida said at a news conference that the assembly at Bunnell Elementary School was a “horrible, horrific mistake” that shouldn’t have happened, and that the school’s principal has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The Flagler School Board does not support segregation,” said Cheryl Massaro, the school board’s chair.

Bunnell Elementary staff members last Friday pulled Black fourth- and fifth-graders out of their regularly scheduled activities to attend a PowerPoint presentation about low standardized test scores. The presentation led by two Black teachers noted that Black students had underperformed on standardized tests for the past three years. They also discussed how students with higher grades had a better chance of going to college, while those with lower grades had a higher chance of going to jail, getting shot or getting killed, parents told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Although there was no intended malice involved, the assembly was carried out in a way that doesn’t reflect the district’s values, Lashakia Moore, the interim superintendent, said in a video posted to the district’s website.

Moore said a community forum will be held next week to address what happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

Wells Fargo customers have reported issues with ATM cards being declined and being unable to...
Wells Fargo confirms technical issues, ATM cards being declined amid customer complaints
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Who can make the best firehouse chili?
Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off
Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off
Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off