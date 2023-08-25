High School Football Preview: Assumption

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption comes into the season motivated and looking to improve off of last year’s 4-5 campaign.

“Our culture is that we may not have a lot of guys, and not always the biggest team in the world, but our kids play hard and they play smart,” said Wade King, Assumption’s head coach.

“We had a lot of potential [last season], and we didn’t do much with it. So this year, we are really ready to go,” said Angelo Jackson, an Assumption senior. “[It’s] the unity we have with each other. I mean, since last year, we really came together in the weight room, off-season practices, off-season workouts. Just working out with each other, and training with teammates was a huge emphasis, especially here at Assumption because we don’t have as many guys.”

The Knights are looking to replace Derrick Bass, the team’s leading rusher from a season ago.

“We think we have some guys who have put a lot of work in and are ready to take that step,” King said. “Until we get a few games under our belts, it’s going to be hard to say.”

The Knights start the year against Solon in Week One.

“Just compete and go hard,” said Rhett Schefer, an Assumption senior. “We want to play fast and play better than we did last year, and that’s all we can think about right now.”

“Of the teams I’ve been on here at Assumption, the past three years, it’s just different. Everybody loves playing with each other, and we are holding each other accountable,” Jackson said. “People are showing up, doing extra when we don’t ask them to.”

“I like how we’ve practiced so far, but [wait] until you get into a game where things move a lot faster and are much more physical,” King said. “We’ll see when that comes.”

