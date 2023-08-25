Kewanee man arrested on child pornography charges

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 29-year-old man was arrested on child pornography charges after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Tuesday, the Kewanee Police Department, along with assistance from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department arrested Thomas J. Motley, 29, in reference to an investigation that developed through information through NCMEC. Motley has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, possessing photos where victims are under 13-years-old.

According to a media release, Motley was also charged with unlawful use of weapons. He is currently being held at the Henry County Jail on $300,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Motley is set for Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

Police say information from NCMEC indicated that multiple images of child pornography were being possessed by a subject in Kewanee, which eventually led detectives to Motley.

Search warrants were executed on Tuesday on Motley’s residence and his vehicle, police said. Illinois Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Division processed the evidence seized from Motley.

Motley was found to be in possession of child pornography where the victims were less than the age of 13-years-old, police said.

