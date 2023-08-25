Kewanee police charge 2 teens with threatening school shooting

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department announced the conclusion of an ongoing investigation that resulted in the arrests of a 16-year-old and 14-year-old for threatening a school shooting over a social media app.

The two teens were arrested for making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

The following is a result of the investigation.

Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., the Kewanee Police Department was notified of a potential school shooting threat for Kewanee High School.

Officers said they learned that a 16-year-old male student had sent Snapchat messages to a Kewanee High School Snapchat group indicating that he was going to commit a shooting at the high school. He also sent a picture of a rifle and loaded assault rifle magazine.

According to officers, they were able to identify the 16-year-old and found him at a residence in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue.

Officers said they placed him under arrest and took him to the Kewanee Police Department without incident.

After further investigation, officers said they learned that the 16-year-old was communicating with a 14-year-old male about the school shooting threat.

The 14-year-old had sent the 16-year-old a photograph of a rifle and loaded assault rifle magazine, officers said. The 14-year-old also told the 16-year-old to send the photo of the gun to the Snapchat group and say that he would shoot up the school. Additionally, the 14-year-old told the 16-year-old that he would give him the gun if he needed it.

Then, officers stated that they quickly learned the identity of the 14-year-old and found him at a residence in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

According to officers, they spoke to the 14-year-old and his grandmother and observed plain view evidence at the residence.

Officers said they secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the property.

During the search of the property, officers said they found an AK-47 style rifle, a magazine for the AK-47 and 7.62x39mm ammunition for the AK-47.

After the search, officers stated that they arrested the 14-year-old and took him to the Kewanee Police Department.

After gathering statements from both the 16-year-old and the 14-year-old both were released to the custody of their guardians, officers said. They were both issued juvenile referral forms to appear in juvenile court at the Henry County Courthouse.

According to a statement from officers, the 14-year-old was charged with the preliminary offense of conspiracy to making false terroristic threats, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

The 16-year-old was charged with the preliminary offense of conspiracy to making false terroristic threats, according to officers statement.

Officers say at this time the Kewanee Police Department does not believe there is an imminent threat to the school or the students. However, there will still be a police presence at the school and associated events to help ease concerns of parents or community members.

The Kewanee Police Department says that they want to thank Kewanee School District officials for their cooperation in conjunction with this successful investigation.

Kewanee Police Department added that they would also like to remind citizens and students to immediately inform school officials and law enforcement of any potential statements that could endanger the safety of the community.

