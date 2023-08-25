Mercer County woman arrested on arson charges

Desiree Diane Millhouse was arrested on arson charges.
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County woman has been arrested on arson charges.

According to a media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Desiree Diane Millhouse, 38, was arrested on a Mercer County warrant for arson.

Police say Millhouse was taken to the Mercer county Jail from the Davis County Jail in Bloomfield, Iowa.

Millhouse remains in custody on a $75,000 bond, according to the media release. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5.

