Mercer County woman arrested on arson charges
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County woman has been arrested on arson charges.
According to a media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Desiree Diane Millhouse, 38, was arrested on a Mercer County warrant for arson.
Police say Millhouse was taken to the Mercer county Jail from the Davis County Jail in Bloomfield, Iowa.
Millhouse remains in custody on a $75,000 bond, according to the media release. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5.
