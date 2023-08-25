Niabi Zoo to host 60th anniversary bash Saturday

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -Niabi Zoo is hosting a big celebration to mark the 60th year of operations at the Coal Valley zoo on Saturday. Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, invites families to come out to enjoy the zoo with special discount pricing on admission, entertainment amenities, gift shop merchandise, and food items. Attendees can see a zoo history display in the gallery at the Administration building.

The day at the zoo will also be called African Dog Day offering opportunities to learn about the facility’s newest endangered species. Niabi conservation educators and naturalists will have activity stations on the Festival Lawn and will be hosting educational presentations at the new exhibit on the two observation decks.

Buy tickets online here.

Special pricing is as follows:

🎫$6.00 Admission Tickets (last entry at 4 pm)

🚂$.60 Train Tickets- Good for this day only-tickets will be available until 4 pm

🎠$.60 Carousel Tickets- Good for this day only-tickets will be available until 4 pm

🪅$.60 items @ the gift shop (while supplies last)

🍦$.60 ice cream cups at the concession stand (while supplies last)

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, IL. For more information, visit the zoo online at https://www.niabizoo.com/ or call 309-799-3482.

