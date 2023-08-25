North Scott football looks to continue winning tradition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winning is tradition for the North Scott football program.

“You know it’s what we do out here on the practice field you know it starts everyday out here you know just doing the little things and they just add up over time” said senior quarterback Kyler Gerardy.

It’s added up to 9 wins every season for six years in a row. During that span the Lancers have 54 wins just 11 losses and the program’s first and only State Championship in 2020.

“We’ve got good players. Good players and we have a tremendous coaching staff we have consistency in our coaching staff and our players, they’re coachable” said head coach Kevin Tippet.

The Lancers don’t rebuild, they reload.

“Sometimes it takes until maybe a kids a senior to really step up and be a starter but you know he fills in his role and I think you know that unselfish attitude to put our team first I think those are things we’ve been fortunate to have.”

26 seniors are gone from last year’s team but a new senior class is ready lead including returning dual threat starting quarterback Kyler Gerardy who was one of the State’s top rushers and passers in class 4A.

“He’s obviously a high level player I mean well respected among a lot of programs and I think he’s one of those guys that plays at a high level and brings a lot of guys with him up there and really just creates a good culture for the team” said senior Nolan Engelbrecht.

“You know I really just want to be a great leader for this team this year you know lead by example lead with my voice you know really help this team get to where we have the chance to get” said Gerardy.

When the postseason arrives, the Lancers will be ready. They’ll play one of the toughest schedules in their class.

“It’s good to obviously face good teams, make ourselves better and I think it will really allow us to prove how good we are and what we can do as a team” said Engelbrecht.

North Scott will kickoff the season at home against Central DeWitt on Friday, August 25th.

