Putnam to host world premiere of Resurrecting Forest Grove film Sept. 23

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The world premiere of the documentary Resurrecting Forest Grove is set for Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. (with a Q&A post-showing) at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport.

The new documentary by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films cinematically tells the dramatic, true story behind the nearly-impossible task of restoring the Forest Grove one-room school to its 1920s appearance.

Pricing for the film will be $9 for adults, $8 for youth (3-18), and $8 for seniors, college students and military members. Get tickets here.

The unveiling of the world premiere coincides with Forest Grove’s 150th Anniversary Celebration.

To secure tickets for the film, visit the museum online at https://www.putnam.org/ or call 563-324-1933.

The historical site is open for tours on Saturdays from May through September and year round for groups with reservations.

Forest Grove No. 5 School Preservation website is at https://forestgroveschool.org/. The location of the renovated school is 24040 195th Street, Bettendorf, IA.

For more information, call 563-332-5859 or email FGS1873@gmail.com.

