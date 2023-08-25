Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - Who can make the best firehouse chili?

Find out when Quad Cities area firefighters compete for the best firehouse chili on Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Isle of Capri covered parking lot in Bettendorf.

Career fire departments around the area and several volunteer ones will face off in the 2nd Annual Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook-Off.

According to the City of Bettendorf, the event is presented by Navigate Realty and brings together our firefighters for a safe, fun, and “healthy” competition with all proceeds benefitting the Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Chili lovers can sample every fire department’s recipe and vote for the winner for $10.

Other features of this annual event will include performances from the talented students at the QC Rock Academy, a special beer can created by Adventurous Brewing in Bettendorf, and more, city officials said.

The panel of celebrity judges will include:

Reggie Freeman, East Moline Mayor

Bob Gallagher, Bettendorf Mayor

Mike Matson, Davenport Mayor

Mike Thoms, Rock Island Mayor

Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf City Administrator

Pat Angerer, Former Iowa Hawkeye/Indianapolis Colts Player

Pat “The Croatian Sensation” Miletich, Mixed Martial Artist

Westend Wang, Social Media Star

Dave Levora, Radio Personality & Host of “Brewed TV” on WQAD

David Bohlman, Anchor of “Good Morning Quad Cities” on WQAD

Dave Heller, Quad Cities River Bandits Owner with Special Guest: Rascal the Mascot

Malik Duncan, Quad City Steamwheelers Player

Nate Sheets, Quad City Steamwheelers Player

Dillion Fournier, Quad City Storm Player with Special Guest: Radar the Mascot

