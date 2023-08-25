Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off

Who can make the best firehouse chili?
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - Who can make the best firehouse chili?

Find out when Quad Cities area firefighters compete for the best firehouse chili on Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Isle of Capri covered parking lot in Bettendorf.

Career fire departments around the area and several volunteer ones will face off in the 2nd Annual Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook-Off.

According to the City of Bettendorf, the event is presented by Navigate Realty and brings together our firefighters for a safe, fun, and “healthy” competition with all proceeds benefitting the Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Chili lovers can sample every fire department’s recipe and vote for the winner for $10.

Other features of this annual event will include performances from the talented students at the QC Rock Academy, a special beer can created by Adventurous Brewing in Bettendorf, and more, city officials said.

The panel of celebrity judges will include:

  • Reggie Freeman, East Moline Mayor
  • Bob Gallagher, Bettendorf Mayor
  • Mike Matson, Davenport Mayor
  • Mike Thoms, Rock Island Mayor
  • Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf City Administrator
  • Pat Angerer, Former Iowa Hawkeye/Indianapolis Colts Player
  • Pat “The Croatian Sensation” Miletich, Mixed Martial Artist
  • Westend Wang, Social Media Star
  • Dave Levora, Radio Personality & Host of “Brewed TV” on WQAD
  • David Bohlman, Anchor of “Good Morning Quad Cities” on WQAD
  • Dave Heller, Quad Cities River Bandits Owner with Special Guest: Rascal the Mascot
  • Malik Duncan, Quad City Steamwheelers Player
  • Nate Sheets, Quad City Steamwheelers Player
  • Dillion Fournier, Quad City Storm Player with Special Guest: Radar the Mascot

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off
Quad City area firefighters to compete in firehouse chili cook-off
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
First Alert Forecast: One more day of excessive heat with a slight chance of isolated severe storms in west central Illinois
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation DNA analyst Michael Schmitt testifies Friday that the...
No bleach found at scene Breasia’s remains found; DNA only in femur