The remains of the I-74 is set to be demolished on Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – The Iowa Department of Transportation is getting ready to use explosives to knock down the towers of the old I-74 bridge on Sunday.

The first half of the bridge was demolished June 18 as thousands of spectators witnessed the Westside arches of the bridge hit the water. Project leaders have spent months preparing for the controlled explosion.

Ahmad Abu Afifeh has been the Iowa Department of Transportation’s project manager overseeing the demolition process of the I-74 bridge. He says that they will continue to use the same high-grade explosives with a lot of electrical components for the blast.

“Well, it’s going to be almost exactly the same as the last time,” said Afifeh. “We’re going to be taking the towers, the two towers, the two bigger towers, the two smaller towers and the cables. In addition, we’re going to be doing some underwater blasting for a couple of the other piers from the previous explosives, or from the previous demolition. So, we’re going to be taking an extra component to that to the new bridge here.”

Meantime, people are already coming by to get some last second pictures and videos of the bridge. TV 6 spoke to a couple who has mixed feelings about Sunday’s demolition.

“The Quad Cities has changed so much in the last 40 years that we’ve been gone,” said Quad City residents, Mike and Charlotte Flanagan. “Some of it for the good, some of it for the bad. As far as that goes, the new bridge is gorgeous. I remember the treachery of going over the old bridge, especially in the wintertime and narrow lanes as far as that goes. So, there’s an improvement, it’s good to see things going on that are showing improvement.”

Now there will be plenty of road closures on Sunday. IDOT encourages everyone to stay at home on Sunday. For those that will be coming out and witnessing the demolition, it will start at 7:30 a.m.

