Remains of the old I-74 Bridge set to be demolished Sunday

The Iowa Department of Transportation is getting ready to use explosives to knock down the towers of the old I-74 bridge on Sunday.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is getting ready to use explosives to knock down the towers of the old I-74 Bridge Sunday.

The first half of the bridge was demolished June 18 as thousands of spectators witnessed the Westside arches of the bridge hit the water. Project leaders have spent months preparing for the controlled explosion.

Ahmad Abu Afifeh, IDOT’s project manager overseeing the demolition of the bridge, said they will continue to use the same high-grade explosives with a lot of electrical components for the blast.

“Well, it’s going to be almost exactly the same as the last time,” Afifeh said. “We’re going to be taking the towers, the two towers, the two bigger towers, the two smaller towers and the cables. In addition, we’re going to be doing some underwater blasting for a couple of the other piers from the previous explosives, or from the previous demolition. So, we’re going to be taking an extra component to that to the new bridge here.”

Meantime, people are already coming by to get some last minute pictures and videos of the bridge.

“The Quad Cities has changed so much in the last 40 years that we’ve been gone,” Quad City residents Mike and Charlotte Flanagan said. “Some of it for the good, some of it for the bad. As far as that goes, the new bridge is gorgeous. I remember the treachery of going over the old bridge, especially in the wintertime and narrow lanes as far as that goes. So, there’s an improvement, it’s good to see things going on that are showing improvement.”

There will be plenty of road closures on Sunday. IDOT encourages everyone to stay at home on Sunday.

The demolition is slated to start at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

We transition from record heat and humidity to milder conditions this weekend.
Your FirstAlert Forecast
Highlight Zone and high school football is back. Catch up on Part 3 of TV6′s kickoff for your...
Highlight Zone returns Friday
Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3
Highlight Zone, Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3
Football players cooling off and drinking water in the heat.
Quad Cities high school athletes deal with heat
High school football is back in action and that means players had to practice outside in the...
Athletes deal with heat