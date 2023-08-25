TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine.

Robert Allen believes God guides his life.

“I gotta make a way, though. If you keep it 100, God will make a way,” he said. “And I have not lost my faith in that. He’s gonna come through, but it’s gonna be on his time.”

But it was 100 degrees at 1:30 Thursday in the parking lot of a Muscatine hotel, and in an hour he would have to tell his two kids they were homeless with no place to sleep, let alone escape the heat.

Robert and his wife, Lindsey, were getting desperate.

“I’m think about when my daughter gets off this bus, what I’m going to tell her,” Lindsey said.

“Yeah, what are we gonna tell her? Because, we don’t have anywhere to go. We have a fridge full of food, where are we going to take it?”

After three months in a shelter, the Allens ran out their time and lost their space at the Muscatine Center for Social Action. They’ve had apartments lined up, but nothing available for at least two weeks.

The Allens scraped up just enough money yesterday for one night at a hotel.

It was two hours past checkout when we caught up with them in the parking lot. The temperature was rising, but the Allens were still holding out hope.

“We have a family to take care of. That’s what I’m going to do,” Robert said. “That’s what my wife is going to do. And we’ll let god handle the rest. He’ll make a way. I have no doubt in my mind.”

That’s when Billy Wagler saw our TV6 vehicle. He asked about our story. Turns out, he said he might be able to help.

He asked Robert to walk up the road to Affordable Metal Manufacturing.

Inside the air-conditioned shop, Billy and his wife, Brooke, listened to Robert’s story.

Then, they offered to help.

“So you need a place to stay for two weeks?” she asked Robert.

“Tops, so at least my kids can comfortably sleep and go to school,” he said.

“So if we put you up in a hotel for two weeks, that’d get you to a place?” Brook asked.

“Let God do his work, like he’s been doing,” Robert said. “Amen. He’s got a way of connecting people. Yes, he does.”

The Waglers paid for two weeks in the hotel – long enough for the Allens to find a permanent home.

Robert said if he trusted his faith, he knew a miracle could happen.

“The body of Christ is this. This is what it’s about,” he said. “And that’s what I’ve ever lost faith in.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.