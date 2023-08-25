Video of rural crime scene shows 10-year-old’s remains in brush line

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time during the trial, photos and video of the remains were seen where they were found, showing the skeleton in the brush line.

Recovery divers testified about searching in the murky water until a revolver was discovered.

Jerod Brink’s interview with police was played. The video of the interview is the first and the only time the court would get to hear from one of the state’s key witnesses, who died in June from a heart attack.

Testimony continued Thursday in the bench trial for Dinkins, charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who is the half sister of his son, DL. Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Testifying on Thursday were:

Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, who interviewed Jerod Brink, who said he towed a man’s car from a ditch near Kunau.

FBI agent James McMillan, who took over as case agent after the remains were found and took soil samples near Kunau.

FBI mineral analyst Ian Saginor, who tested those samples against the dirt found beneath the Impala.

Davenport Police Lead investigator Evan Obert, who returned to the stand briefly to discuss a piece of evidence — cell data that shows where Brink was at 4:30 a.m. July 10.

DCI criminalist Jennifer Pullen, who recorded the crime scene in videos and photos.

Mark Poulus, a co-founder the leader of the Big River Dive Team that searched for the revolver.

Steve Ebel, the recovery dive team line-tender.

Ben Wilson, the primary recovery diver who located the revolver in the pond.

FBI tests soil from pond to dirt on the Impala.

During the police interview with police on March 24, 2021, Brink said that he remembers helping a stocky, Black man pull out his vehicle on the road near the pond at Kunau Implements around 4:30 in the morning.

He couldn’t say exactly what time of year it was but thought it was a cooler morning.

After the interview police took him to the police garage to see the maroon Impala that Dinkins had been driving. He said that was for sure the vehicle.

Police also took him to the road above the remains site, 270th Avenue off of Highway 61, and he gave them the specific area where he pulled out the vehicle.

On cross examination, the defense focused on the parts of Brink’s interview that didn’t point to Dinkins.

That included the following:

Brink said the man was wearing white shoes and a dark colored shirt, and the video from the kwik shop shows Henry wearing a white tank top and gold shoes.

Brink said he likely wouldn’t be able to pick out the person in a line up.

When shown the Kwik Shop photo of Dinkins, he said the guy he pulled out wasn’t as large.

The state went on to point out what brink got right including:

When he was shown the Kwik Shop photo, he said those were the shorts the man was wearing.

The model and color of the vehicle correct.

He said the man had a mole on the right side of his nose — matching Dinkins.

He was also able to describe the interior of the vehicle as light-colored tan and described a white aux cord in the center console.

Brink also mentioned that it was the rear tires that were stuck off the road.

He says the man he pulled out acted normal, didn’t seem stressed or nervous, and also tried to offer him $100 in cash several times.

DCI criminalist Jennifer Pullen narrated video she took of the crime scene where Breasia Terrell's remains were found on March 22, 2021. The 10-year-old's skeleton was found in the brush-line. (DCI, Scott County Attorney)

From that information FBI Special Agent James McMillan went to the site and took 10 soil samples to be compared to the previous soil samples collected under Dinkins maroon Impala.

Three samples from under the Impala were taken from the back part of the car, and one was taken toward the front.

Three of the 10 soil samples from near the remains were similar to the three samples taken from the back of Dinkins’ Impala.

That means those soil samples were indistinguishable from the ones taken from the car.

The other seven samples from near the remains site were excluded from the vehicle’s soil samples —meaning they didn’t match.

The defense focused on 70% of the samples being excluded.

FBI analyst Ian Saginor performed the tests and said soil samples taken from a small area of ground can greatly vary.

The state used this part of testimony to not only back up Brink’s statements, and to directly tie Dinkins to the area where Breasia’s remains were found.

The defense tried to cast doubt, saying there’s no way the analyst could say for certain that the matching soil samples mean Dinkins was definitely in that area.

Division of Criminal Investigation’s Jennifer Pullen recorded the area on March 23, 2321, near the pond at Kunau Implement, where a skeleton had been found a day earlier. She narrated the video, describing viewpoint and significant views. The skull is seen in the brush line, with a tire nearby. Pullen describes the road leading to the pond as having a narrow shoulder with a foot-and-a-half drop.

Big River Dive Team members Mark Poulus, Steve Ebel and Ben Wilson testified about their search of the Kunau pond on April 3, 2021, requested by Davenport Police.

Wilson was the primary diver, searching on his hands and knees while tethered to line-tender Steve Eber, whose job it was to keep the rope taut and gradually add slack so Wilson’s search sweep could expand.

Wilson held a metal detector in one hand and when alerted, used the other hand to hold the item up to his face so he could see it in the murky water.

He said most of what he came across was concrete chunks with rebar setting off the metal detector.

Wilson communicated to Eber after the revolver was located. Poulus swam to Wilson with a paint can to transport the gun in. The can was too small, so Poulus kept the can and gun underwater while Davenport Police found a bigger container. The gun needed to be kept in the water it was found in to avoid any further corrosion.

While Wilson stayed in the same spot he found the revolver, a weighted buoy was brought to him, which he anchored in the “pudding”-like mud.

After that, Wilson said everyone left the pond so a drone could photograph the area.

Poulos said after the revolver was found, detectives told them they could end their search.

Big River Dive Team co-founder Mark Poulus points to where his team entered the area before searching the pond for a weapon Davenport Police believed to have been thrown into the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt. (Scott County Attorney's office)

The trial so far

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said he was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Donita Gardner testified she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties leading the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday, Aug. 16, were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

On Monday, Detective Obert shows a timeline she has created based on testimony, cell records and surveillance footage. It is a second full day of testimony. Also footage is shown of detective talking to Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. They ask if she recognizes a shoe found at Credit Island. After saying she does not, she collapses onto the curb and cries.

Testifying on Tuesday were Evan Obert, lead investigator with the Davenport Police; Heather Garvin, a state forensic anthropologist who examined the skeleton found; Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico who reviewed testing on soil samples; Matt Dean and David Baker, inmates who shared a pod at Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins; fishermen that discovered the remains on March 22, 2021, Rogge, Dau and Johnson; and Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer who had testified at the beginning of the trial.

Testifying on Wednesday were Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, who helped interview Breasia’s brother, DL, and also was a liaison with the FBI and ATF and helped process the scene where remains were found; Kelly Kruse, a pathologist and associate state medical examiner, performed the autopsy on the remains March 24, 2021, and determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide; Clinton County Deputy Adam Wojciechowski, who responded to the call of a a body found near the pond at Kunau Implement;

Michael Tate, a criminalist with the gun unit of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said he could neither identify or exclude the Lasserre Comanche revolver found in the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt as the gun that killed Breasia; Joseph Adams, a friend Jerod Brink who reported towing a man out of a ditch near Kunau Implement; Davenport Detective Sean Johnson who interviewed Brink; Retired officer Bill Thomas who read the deposition of Brink with attorneys for the state and the defense because Brink died several months ago from a heart attack.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

