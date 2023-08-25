Women’s Equality Day gathering to be held at QCBC Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The American Association of University Women for Davenport-Bettendorf invites the public to join a local celebration of Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

This day commemorates the signing of the 19th Amendment in 1920 granting women the right to vote. Women who lead in elected office, business, education and the arts will speak. It is free to attend.

All are welcome to stay to socialize and learn about local organizations that support women.

Refreshments will be served and no RSVP is necessary.

The Quad Cities’ Women’s Equality Day gathering is sponsored by the Quad Cities National Organization for Women, American Association of University Women Davenport-Bettendorf, and Progressive Action for the Common Good.

