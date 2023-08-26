Athletes deal with heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - High school football is back in action and that means players had to practice outside in the dangerous heat.

This week’s temperatures hit above triple digits, but practice still goes on with with precautionary measures. Athletes had more water breaks than usual and took their pads off until later at night.

However, coaches know that it’s August and warm temperatures are to be expected.

“Everybody in the area is impacted by it,” said Wade King, Assumption’s head football coach. “It’s certainly not what we hoped for, but when you start playing games in the middle of August, you’re gonna get this. We want to be able to get our practices in, and you know we also have to take care of these kids. And then hopefully they will have enough in the tank to perform on game night.”

“I think it’s challenging, but you know, it’s August in Iowa,” said Kevin Tippet, North Scott’s head football coach. “So we’re smart we take more breaks, we drink a lot of water, we practice you know take the pads off later at night. I think the important thing is your mindset, we can’t control the heat but we can really focus on things we can do to make sure we’re ready for it and as coaches we have to be smart.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.