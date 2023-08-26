Biden approves disaster declaration for Iowa

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Iowa to...
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Iowa to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding from April 24 to May 13, 2023.(KWQC)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWQC) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Iowa to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding from April 24 to May 13.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, and Scott counties, according to a media release from FEMA.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

We transition from record heat and humidity to milder conditions this weekend.
Your FirstAlert Forecast
Highlight Zone and high school football is back. Catch up on Part 3 of TV6′s kickoff for your...
Highlight Zone returns Friday
Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3
Highlight Zone, Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3
Football players cooling off and drinking water in the heat.
Quad Cities high school athletes deal with heat
High school football is back in action and that means players had to practice outside in the...
Athletes deal with heat